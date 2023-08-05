2023-8-5 preparing for sabbath year 2024-2025 - 222

2023-8-5 preparing for sabbath year 2024-2025 - 222leviticus 25
prepare your ark "noah"
be the "wise virgin" - the virgin is she who is ready and dressed in white, believing, the bride prepared and adorned and found waiting when the time come....understand
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.