1.15.26 Urine Therapy Q & A call #1
Conversations that Matter
Conversations that Matter
28 views • 2 days ago

with host, Brother Sage, master Shivambhu teacher, and guests.

http://www.BrotherSage.com


Shivambhu or Orin Therapy Q & A #1 Calls. Students, newbies & curiosity seekers, welcome to the launch of Regular UT Q & A calls with Brother Sage (Thursdays unless date change published)


9am HST or 2 pm EST. Donations suggested for cost of admission & Zoom link to attend.

Accepting: Venmo @Brother-Sage Zelle: 808.212.4443

https://www.paypal.me/brothersage or credit cards


Register today, Bring list of questions & make these calls, dear Goldens. Golden love to you. 💦


These calls are designed to answer questions, clear confusion, and provide the most complete and current Urine Therapy (UT) education available, while encouraging discernment, responsibility, and personal sovereignty.

Core questions can include:

Foundations & Understanding

What Urine Therapy is—and what it is not

Why UT does not work for everyone, and common reasons people struggle or fail

Distinguishing authentic UT practices from misinformation and modern distortions

UT ethics, personal responsibility, and informed choice

A global history of Urine Therapy across cultures

The importance of the year 1917 and its impact on modern UT teachings

How UT knowledge was preserved, suppressed, and revived

Understanding UT’s place within natural and alternative health traditions

Overview of UT’s 5,662 identified components

Which compounds matter most—and which are commonly misunderstood

How diet, hydration, stress, and lifestyle influence urine quality

Fresh vs. aged urine: theory, traditions, and cautions

Practical Application

24 topical UT protocols, including preparation methods

Equipment, storage considerations, and hygienic handling

General treatment frameworks adaptable to many conditions

When not to use UT and when to pause or reassess

Integrating UT gently alongside other wellness practices

Mindset, Faith & Inner Work

The role of belief, faith, and intention in daily UT use

Using humor and humility to overcome discomfort and resistance

Emotional, psychological, and social challenges students commonly face

Releasing shame, fear, and conditioning around bodily fluids

Communication & Community

How to talk with skeptics, doubters, friends, and family

Navigating criticism, ridicule, and misunderstanding with grace

When to speak openly—and when to stay private

Supporting others without preaching or pressure

Professional & Teaching Pathways

How to responsibly share UT information with others


To order books by Brother Sage, visit: https://tinyurl.com/SageBrother

To get your Free membership in the Shivambhu Hut ( 1820 members), visit http://www.Shivambhu.org and find link


For all your supplies to achieve radiant health on a shivambhu wellness lifestyle, visit: http://www.ShivaLifestyle.com


To attend and calls, courses or conference calls, contact Brother Sage at http://www.BrotherSage.com



Keywords
healthwellnessurine
