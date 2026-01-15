1.15.26 Urine Therapy Q & A call #1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
with host, Brother Sage, master Shivambhu teacher, and guests.
Shivambhu or Orin Therapy Q & A #1 Calls. Students, newbies & curiosity seekers, welcome to the launch of Regular UT Q & A calls with Brother Sage (Thursdays unless date change published)
9am HST or 2 pm EST. Donations suggested for cost of admission & Zoom link to attend.
These calls are designed to answer questions, clear confusion, and provide the most complete and current Urine Therapy (UT) education available, while encouraging discernment, responsibility, and personal sovereignty.
Core questions can include:
Foundations & Understanding
What Urine Therapy is—and what it is not
Why UT does not work for everyone, and common reasons people struggle or fail
Distinguishing authentic UT practices from misinformation and modern distortions
UT ethics, personal responsibility, and informed choice
A global history of Urine Therapy across cultures
The importance of the year 1917 and its impact on modern UT teachings
How UT knowledge was preserved, suppressed, and revived
Understanding UT’s place within natural and alternative health traditions
Overview of UT’s 5,662 identified components
Which compounds matter most—and which are commonly misunderstood
How diet, hydration, stress, and lifestyle influence urine quality
Fresh vs. aged urine: theory, traditions, and cautions
Practical Application
24 topical UT protocols, including preparation methods
Equipment, storage considerations, and hygienic handling
General treatment frameworks adaptable to many conditions
When not to use UT and when to pause or reassess
Integrating UT gently alongside other wellness practices
Mindset, Faith & Inner Work
The role of belief, faith, and intention in daily UT use
Using humor and humility to overcome discomfort and resistance
Emotional, psychological, and social challenges students commonly face
Releasing shame, fear, and conditioning around bodily fluids
Communication & Community
How to talk with skeptics, doubters, friends, and family
Navigating criticism, ridicule, and misunderstanding with grace
When to speak openly—and when to stay private
Supporting others without preaching or pressure
Professional & Teaching Pathways
How to responsibly share UT information with others
