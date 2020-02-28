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Re-programming the Sub-conscious Mind
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40 views • February 28, 2020
PSYCH-K® Balancing is safe, powerful and works quickly to effect positive belief changes which in turn supports ease in movement toward manifesting your goals. It helps you communicate directly with your sub-conscious mind by using methods that integrate both right and left hemispheres and both the conscious and sub-conscious mind so they are all on the same page. The balances serve to change limiting beliefs that are stored in the sub-conscious to new self-enhancing ones that support positive change.
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