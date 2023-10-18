"Was It You?" Reporter Holds Israeli Spokesman To Account!

Sky News reporter Anna Botting challenged Mark Regev, Senior Advisor to the Israeli Prime Minister and former Israeli Ambassador to the UK, a pretty direct question. "Was it you?". This was in regard to the destruction of a hospital in Gaza which at time of recording resulted in the deaths of about 500 people. He blamed it on another group, but provided no evidence.
Mirrored - Maximilien Robespierre
