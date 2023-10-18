Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"Was It You?" Reporter Holds Israeli Spokesman To Account!
channel image
The Prisoner
8806 Subscribers
Shop now
210 views
Published Yesterday

Sky News reporter Anna Botting challenged Mark Regev, Senior Advisor to the Israeli Prime Minister and former Israeli Ambassador to the UK, a pretty direct question. "Was it you?". This was in regard to the destruction of a hospital in Gaza which at time of recording resulted in the deaths of about 500 people. He blamed it on another group, but provided no evidence.

Mirrored - Maximilien Robespierre

Keywords
gazabombinghospitalanna bottingmark regev

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket