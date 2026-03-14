InfoWars - For The First Time, 'Pulp Fiction' Writer Roger Avary, Exsposes CIA Attempts To Control Him, Major Film Predictive Programming, Epstein Files, & MORE - 3-13-2026

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FULL INTERVIEW: The Avant-Garde Writer / Director Roger Avary Joins Alex Jones To Discuss His Awakening To The Satanic Globalist Mind Control Cult That Runs Hollywood, The Deep State, & Most Of The World!
For The First Time Ever, The "Pulp Fiction" Writer Talks About The CIA's Attempt To Control Him, Predictive Programming In Major Films, The Epstein Files, & MORE!
If You Watch One Interview This Year— THIS IS IT!
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