Cr8t with Suzanne Massee - Inspiring Video Quote 12

All that you live in is a reality of perception and is not real it perceives as real, but it is in fact old, it has already been created, it is the perceiver who sees it as real. The perceiver must look beyond and create beyond what is real, this is how you create.

The Higher mind conceives the movie.

The Brain receives the movie

The mind perceives the movie

When the mind perceives the movie, and when the heart and mind receive the movie in synchronicity with an emotion this is the destiny.

A desire is creating the film frame by frame, it is to feel the frequency of it, this brings the reality to bring the future into the present.

When we live in a time of what is happening due to the plan-demic, is in fact old, but human consciousness keeps this perpetuated by looking at what is, whereas the humans should be thinking and imagining what is wanted.

Open your mind to new thoughts. It is only YOU who is blocking the new thoughts.

