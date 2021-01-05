PLANDEMIC INDOCTORNATION DOCUMENTARY (FULL)

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From The Rockefeller Foundation's (A FICTIONAL SCENERIO - PUBLISHED 2010) To Event 201: A war game exercise of the exact events we have seen transpire over the past year, 5 months prior to this PLANDEMIC rolling out. (LOCKDOWNS, Shutting down all means of sustaining yourself and your family, Shutting all means of production including and especially food,)