Example of the War Crimes Committed by the UKR "Right Sector" and shows the attitude of the Ukrainian Armed Forces towards Ukraine’s Civilian Population_
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 19 hours ago |

Not letting “defenders” into your house? Have a missile instead!

One of the evacuated residents of Artemovsk said that Ukrainian "Right Sector" militants launched a missile attack on a residential building, which they were not allowed to enter. This is a clear example of the war crimes committed by the "Right Sector" and shows the attitude of the Ukrainian Armed Forces towards Ukraine’s civilian population.

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

