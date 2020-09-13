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Leaked phone recordings reveal CNN head supported then-candidate Trump during 2016 elections
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59 views • September 13, 2020
A new leaked audio recording between Michael Cohen and CNN President Jeff Zucker could show just how close the mainstream media is to the Democratic National Committee. One America's Shane Althaus has more.
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