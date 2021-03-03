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PT 2: COMPLETE CONTROL, FEMA CAMPS, AND YOUR BASIC NEEDS W/ JESSIE CZEBOTAR (2OF2)
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142 views • March 03, 2021
Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers

Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio

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Jessie Czebotar rejoins the program to discuss the Cabal's latest moves in Texas and what that could mean for the rest of the country and world. She shares how the Cabal will likely use the FEMA camps and how they will force people to willingly participate. Lastly we discuss the serious suicide epidemic within the military. She explains what is likely going on and how we can work together towards defeating our common enemy.

Note: I am trying to construct the actual suicide rate amongst veterans. There are public reports (from 36 states reporting) showing 22 suicides per day.

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MUSIC CREDITS: “The Battle of 1066” by Patrick Patrikios – licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
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gunsfoodtexasmind controlspiritualitymoneycabalwaterprogrambelieffema campssarah westallelectrical gridcomplete controljessie czebotarbusiness game changers radio
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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