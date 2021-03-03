PT 2: COMPLETE CONTROL, FEMA CAMPS, AND YOUR BASIC NEEDS W/ JESSIE CZEBOTAR (2OF2)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio
18913 subscribers
Jessie Czebotar rejoins the program to discuss the Cabal's latest moves in Texas and what that could mean for the rest of the country and world. She shares how the Cabal will likely use the FEMA camps and how they will force people to willingly participate. Lastly we discuss the serious suicide epidemic within the military. She explains what is likely going on and how we can work together towards defeating our common enemy.
Note: I am trying to construct the actual suicide rate amongst veterans. There are public reports (from 36 states reporting) showing 22 suicides per day.
Censorship is very serious. Please sign up for those platforms that do not censor. Go to https://SarahWestall.com/Subscribe to sign up for Ebener, my newsletter, Odysee, Bitchute, Gab, Parler, podcast platforms and more!
See exclusive videos by Joining Ebener or at SarahWestall.tv and watch on Roku, Apple TV, Google TV and more
See superior quality products including Truth Masks, "Finding Courage" movie bundle, C60 gel caps and DefyTime Telomere lengtheners at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop
Remember to use the current coupons mentioned in the show to save money!
MUSIC CREDITS: “The Battle of 1066” by Patrick Patrikios – licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio