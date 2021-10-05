Maniacs in Power - SARS 2 enhanced to become COVID19, a Bio-weapon containing HIV and NANOCHIP

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- Everyone who been vaccinated has been implanted with a miniscule microchip
- Russian hacker has uncovered database that tracks everyone who has been chipped by this covid19 vaccine
- The chipped database operates through the 5G network
- Vaccine Deaths and Injuries which are being hidden from the public
- showing that 70% of the vaccinated are becoming sick and hospitalized
- Proof that the covid19 vaccine is a Bio-Weapon enhanced with the HIV virus which causes Aids
SOURCE: https://rumble.com/vmk2g3-dr-michael-mcdowell-part-1.html
Mirrored - wil paranormal