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VITAL PERSPECTIVES ON IMMUNITY, DISEASE, COVID-19 & VACCINATION
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56 views • January 26, 2022
VITAL PERSPECTIVES ON IMMUNITY, DISEASE, COVID-19 & VACCINATION BY DR. OBOMSAWIN
Science they want to hide.
Were childhood diseases like measles, mumps and chicken pox eradicated by vaccines?
Surely we wiped out polio with modern vaccine genius!
Or does Science paint a different picture?
Does the COVID-19 Vaccine protect you against infection?
Are the vaccinated or unvaccinated healthier?
Learn the Science they don't want you to see so you can protect yourself and your family!
Presentation is by Dr. Raymond Obomsawin
Science they want to hide.
Were childhood diseases like measles, mumps and chicken pox eradicated by vaccines?
Surely we wiped out polio with modern vaccine genius!
Or does Science paint a different picture?
Does the COVID-19 Vaccine protect you against infection?
Are the vaccinated or unvaccinated healthier?
Learn the Science they don't want you to see so you can protect yourself and your family!
Presentation is by Dr. Raymond Obomsawin
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