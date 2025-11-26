BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
HOW TO DESTROY A 150 YEAR OLD COMPANY IN 1 HOUR 🍽 JOHN TALKS
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
62 views • 1 day ago

Reposting the description from VP OF CAMPBELL'S SOUP MARTIN BALLY EXPLODED 🤢🤮 IN MEETING OVER COMPANY USING FAKE MEAT:


Bridgett Fertig - The Vice President of Campbell's Soup Company Martin Bally EXPLODED in a meeting over the company using bioengineered ingredients including FAKE MEAT that comes from a 3-D printer.


The media is smearing him while they ignore his obvious concerns that we ALL should be having.


I don't want bioengineered products and lab grown meat in my children's food, do YOU?!


https://www.change.org/p/ban-bioengineered-foods-and-ingredients-from-supermarkets-and-food-stores


https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/11/whoa-campbells-soup-allegedly-exposed-secret-recording-using/


Mmm Mmm Goodbye @ Kathryn Ellen


https://lyricsintosong.com/play/5169bcc0-5c70-49d1-b283-ab072a524348?utm_source=share


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XY1WDrWfggM

Keywords
frankenfoodepic failjohn talksbioengineered ingredientscampbells soup company
