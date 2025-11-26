HOW TO DESTROY A 150 YEAR OLD COMPANY IN 1 HOUR 🍽 JOHN TALKS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Reposting the description from VP OF CAMPBELL'S SOUP MARTIN BALLY EXPLODED 🤢🤮 IN MEETING OVER COMPANY USING FAKE MEAT:
Bridgett Fertig - The Vice President of Campbell's Soup Company Martin Bally EXPLODED in a meeting over the company using bioengineered ingredients including FAKE MEAT that comes from a 3-D printer.
The media is smearing him while they ignore his obvious concerns that we ALL should be having.
I don't want bioengineered products and lab grown meat in my children's food, do YOU?!
https://www.change.org/p/ban-bioengineered-foods-and-ingredients-from-supermarkets-and-food-stores
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/11/whoa-campbells-soup-allegedly-exposed-secret-recording-using/
