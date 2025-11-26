HOW TO DESTROY A 150 YEAR OLD COMPANY IN 1 HOUR 🍽 JOHN TALKS

Reposting the description from VP OF CAMPBELL'S SOUP MARTIN BALLY EXPLODED 🤢🤮 IN MEETING OVER COMPANY USING FAKE MEAT:





Bridgett Fertig - The Vice President of Campbell's Soup Company Martin Bally EXPLODED in a meeting over the company using bioengineered ingredients including FAKE MEAT that comes from a 3-D printer.





The media is smearing him while they ignore his obvious concerns that we ALL should be having.





I don't want bioengineered products and lab grown meat in my children's food, do YOU?!





https://www.change.org/p/ban-bioengineered-foods-and-ingredients-from-supermarkets-and-food-stores





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/11/whoa-campbells-soup-allegedly-exposed-secret-recording-using/





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XY1WDrWfggM