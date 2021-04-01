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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0135 - Harvey Family Massacre - Report on surveillance video
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23 views • April 01, 2021
Sheryl Warner answered the door when she was on the phone with her father. The man at the door, who was not alone, said he was having car trouble. She was not seen alive again. Instead, she was found shot & hanging from an electrical cord in her burning basement.
Investigators from the Culpeper County Sheriff's Office interviewed inmate Timothy Thomas at the Northern Neck Regional Jail in Warsaw on two occasions. Thomas, in jail on unrelated charges, told them that Baskerville said she was with Gray in Culpeper when "he forced his way into a house and killed a lady and that she saw the body hanged in the basement with an electrical cord."
Gray killed Warner with a gunshot to the head, then left her body hanging in her basement by an electrical cord, before setting the house on fire.
Investigators from the Culpeper County Sheriff's Office interviewed inmate Timothy Thomas at the Northern Neck Regional Jail in Warsaw on two occasions. Thomas, in jail on unrelated charges, told them that Baskerville said she was with Gray in Culpeper when "he forced his way into a house and killed a lady and that she saw the body hanged in the basement with an electrical cord."
Gray killed Warner with a gunshot to the head, then left her body hanging in her basement by an electrical cord, before setting the house on fire.
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