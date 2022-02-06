The Void Evil Men Are Skeletons, Empty Vessel, Black Darkness Inside

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Clip Steve Turley, Joe Rogan, Jordan Peterson, Jesus death on the Cross, JORDAN PETERSON TEACHES JOE ROGAN ABOUT THE CROSS!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/O0QE5tnYOZQ/
Clip from Arcadia Economics: Rafi Farber gives some interesting highlights how with the Trucks we can End Tyranny using sound money.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vi7WOAMMlrE
Protest World Wide Canada, USA, Australia, France
Pfizer CEO and other leaders heading the vaccines are be consider heros. Many of them, their personal religion is Jewish. The Set Up here is soon anti-vaxers will be called anti sematic. Just heads up! Be prepared mentally with facts to defend America and the World from Genocide. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zxF2YYTCz20&;t=216s
Word from the Lord: Evil men are skeletons, empty vessel, darkness inside. "The Void" is a star Trek metaphor. Their bones are empty, hollow.
Meaning their words are hollow, without substance, void of light, full of darkness. Words from God, The Holy Spirit brings God's words to our thoughts, pure, Holy, are Full of Life, Out of our belly, heart are words Full of Life. Great Great Grandfathers came to Ohio at the Unction of the Holy Spirit.
Puritans Great Awakening Part 1 PURITAN: ALL OF LIFE TO THE GLORY OF GOD https://www.bitchute.com/video/tIa4hMfW5vLQ/
Get a Horse! Gas runs Out.
Preppers medicine. Get some Ginger ✅ put it is a pot of dirt grows up to 5 feet tall.
The Real BPEarthWatch: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gxjZb-dqrjY
Life, Liberty, Pursuit of Happiness. Mankind has rights to live free independent lives. To own land, get married and obey God. We The People obey God by farming the land, multiplying and raising children with the knowledge of God our Father, Savior living within us. Making Mankind more than mere animals because their creator lives in them. Our "CREATOR" Speaking, communicating with us all day long. God, Jesus sharing his love, power and authority with us. God's power and authority over ALL the elements of the earth. God in man helping him take good care of the earth.
LAW AND ORDER:
Convicting men of their sins, crimes so they humble themselves before God. Men must stop sinning, (committing crimes), turn to God and become Saints. In a free society all men must live right, and start doing the right thing. Living as good, clean minded men, Good citizens. Men must be honoring God's power and authority in everyone's life. There is only one law giver and that is God. Men should serve God and His laws only. All laws must submit to God's laws.
This Channel is a "How To": Home school, Grow your own food, gardening,Natural Healing, Read the Bible, Understanding The Declaration of Independence, The laws of Nature and Natures God. Your Rights that come from God, Defending your rights. Understand Law and Justice in a Christian Nation.
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