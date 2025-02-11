God gave you time, make the most of it!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2Thess lesson #178; Now everyone, take a deep breath as we are about to touch on some subject matter that makes some folks uncomfortable. Remember there is a difference between condemnation and HS conviction!
TITUS #8 – Believers need to be of a sober mind!
2Thess lesson #178; Do not dwindle and lull away the time GOD has graciously given you. Looking into the teaching from the Apostle Paul unto Timothy in 1Timothy 5; we see, each one of us must take responsibility, not falling into laziness and expecting others to solve our problems.