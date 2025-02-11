God gave you time, make the most of it!

2Thess lesson #178; Now everyone, take a deep breath as we are about to touch on some subject matter that makes some folks uncomfortable. Remember there is a difference between condemnation and HS conviction!

TITUS #8 – Believers need to be of a sober mind!

2Thess lesson #178; Do not dwindle and lull away the time GOD has graciously given you. Looking into the teaching from the Apostle Paul unto Timothy in 1Timothy 5; we see, each one of us must take responsibility, not falling into laziness and expecting others to solve our problems.