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Sen. Kennedy: Build Back Better is a Spending and Borrowing Orgy of Epic Proportions,”
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60 views • November 18, 2021
Kennedy: Biden Administration Never Makes the Same Mistake Twice — They Make It Five or Six Times Just to Be Sure

enator John Kennedy (R-LA) lampooned his congressional colleagues for putting a keen focus on an ill-advised meme posted to social media by Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) during an interview with FNC’s Jesse Watters on Wednesday.

Instead, Kennedy said Democrats and the Biden administration should be focused on inflation, which he likened to “waterboarding.”

“Well, clearly, Jesse, inflation is a lot more important right now to the average American than a meme,” he said. “One of the toughest parts of being a bartender, I am told, is figuring out who’s drunk and who’s just stupid? And I feel a little bit like a bartender in trying to figure out the Biden administration and inflation. On the one hand, inflation is waterboarding at the American people; you practically have to arrange a bank loan to fill up your gas tank. What’s causing it?”

“As any economist with a pulse will tell you, President Biden is spending too much money, and he’s borrowing too much money,” Kennedy continued. “That’s the classic definition of inflation, too much money chasing too few goods. So what’s the president’s solution? The other day I said that the Biden Administration I’ve observed never makes the same mistake twice. They make it five or six times just to be sure. Here’s the president’s solution to inflation, which he has caused by spending too much and borrowing too much. Let’s spend even more, and let’s borrow even more.”

“He is trying to pass this Build Back Better bill, which is just a spending and borrowing orgy of epic proportions,” he added. “Four-trillion dollars of new spending, $2 trillion of new debt, $2 trillion of new taxes, and it’s going to be like throwing kerosene on a tire fire … I was going to say I wish I could tell you it’s going to get better, but the water is not going to clear up until we get the pigs out of the creek. And I don’t see — my Democratic friends doing anything differently in solving inflation on their own. My party is just going to have to take back Congress if we want to end inflation. That’s the way I see it.”
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politicssenator kennedybuild back better
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