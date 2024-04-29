Create New Account
Overcoming Depression Finding Purpose Amrit Sandhu Inspired Evolution on ATP Media-KAren Swain
ATPMedia
Published Yesterday

See more here: https://wp.me/p58EtD-7bP

Growing up in an Indian family in Australia, Amrit Sandhu had access to many Spiritual Beliefs, Gods and Deities from his Indian culture, but he found marrying these beliefs within a modern western culture difficult. This eventuated in years of depression and feeling like he had no purpose in his life, until he found meditation and mindfulness. Today Amrit Sandhu is an international speaker, podcast host and founder of Inspired Evolution. Enjoy his story.

Date: Sunday 28 April 2024 @ 6:30 - 8 pm EDT

Monday 29 @8:30 am - 10 am Sydney time

Episode: 9 ATP Media -Awakening Consciousness with KAren Swain Welcomes Amrit Sandhu from Inspired Evolution.

Host: KAren Swain https://karenswain.com


Keywords
depressionmental healthndespiritual awakeningovercoming depressionfinding purpose

