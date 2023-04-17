Ron DeSantis's Military Secrets: Torture & War Crimes

In this Eyes Left/Empire Files exclusive, Mike Prysner sheds light on the shadowy military career of Ron DeSantis. Featuring never-before-heard testimony by former Guantanamo detainee Mansoor Adayfi about DeSantis's participation in illegal torture at the prison camp, and why he was likely sent to Iraq to do war crime cover-ups next.

