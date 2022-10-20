How they want us to have a slave mentality

In this Episode of the Redneck Rabbi Spot I talk to you about how much of this Country has a slave mentality. It’s because of those in charge of this Nation believe they are doing what there handler China want them to do while hoping we comply to them.
