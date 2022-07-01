British Conservative MPs Call on Government To Sanction the Chinese Communist Party

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https://gnews.org/post/pgn1427e
06/29/2022 Conservative MP Lain Duncan Smith: Today was an opportunity for my government to say enough is enough. We are now going to sanction them, people who own property here. These persecutions and arrests in Hong Kong on peaceful democracy campaigners is an abomination