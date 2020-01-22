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🔴 Retired Marine-The Entire World is Watching Virginia! The Great Awakening Has Arrived! 01/20/2020
HeresYourRedPill
HeresYourRedPill
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12 views • January 22, 2020
20 January 2020 | #1212
Please shop at my HempWorx site and support the work of maintaining this channel:
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My name is Michael Butler; proud member of the Motley Crew. I created this backup channel at the direction of Steve Motley.

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Original Description below this line.
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Quid Pro Joe - https://youtu.be/QE7PwqmzSu0
Trump Fed pick wants to revive the gold standard. Here's what that means https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trumps-f...

Virginia State Senator Issues Warning Hours before Monday's 2A Rally: "We Are Being Set Up" https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020... via @gatewaypundit

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https://youtu.be/ksNvOVrzfMg
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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