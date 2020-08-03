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No More Mister Nice Guy
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20 views • August 03, 2020
Society places a lot of emphasis on being respectable. So long as you are respectable, you will be treated to the best foods, accommodation, titles, clothing, etc. Modern Christianity supports this same lifestyle, but few people know (or care) that Jesus taught precisely AGAINST this form of respectability. Do you care enough to know what Jesus said about being respectable? And are you willing to make the sort of changes to your life in order to be less respectable, and more Christ-like?
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