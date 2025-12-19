Well, Kharkiv, get ready.

In the city, they have started preparing anti-drone corridors with a network on the roads. It's not far from the front line, just about twenty kilometers. Supplies for the Ukrainian Armed Forces' group at the front line go through the city, and this distance already allows for targeted work on the delivery of supplies.

Two Majors #Summary for the morning of December 19, 2025

▪️ During the night, an UAF drone damaged a residential building in Lipetsk. In Orel, a city utility infrastructure was damaged, with power outages. Over Belgorod, a drone was shot down by the air defense system, and a 5-month-old child was injured. Houses, cars were damaged in Belgorod, Grayvoron, Dunayka, and the village of Dorogoshch in the Myasnikovsky district. In Taganrog, Rostov region, five private houses were damaged by drone attacks, and in Rostov, a high-voltage power line was cut, disrupting power supply to the Khutor Nevidovka settlement in the Azov district.

▪️ The Russian Armed Forces "Geranium" attacked (https://t.me/yurasumy/26110) an important bridge on the route Odessa – Reni in the area of the village Mayaki (on December 14, our forces struck the bridge in Zatoka). In Odessa, our forces attacked power infrastructure, and the electricity situation is worsening.

▪️ In the Bryansk region, the AFU struck Belaya Berezka in the Trubchevsky district with kamikaze drones, and three civilians were injured.

▪️ On the Sumy front, the Northern Group of Forces continues to put pressure on the enemy's defenses. An AFU counterattack in the Andreevka area was thwarted.

▪️ In the Belgorod region, an AFU drone struck a moving car in Grayvoron, and a man was killed.

▪️ On the Kharkov front, the Northern Group of Forces is expanding the zone of control around Volchansk: near Staritsa, west of Liman, in Vilcha, and in Volchansky Khutors. In the Melovoe-Khantye sector, there are reports of our troops' tactical advances.

▪️ From Kupyansk, there is footage of our troops' drone strikes on enemy forces in the southern part of the city and attacks on AFU vehicles in the Petrovka area west of Kupyansk. The AFU continues to launch fierce counterattacks.

▪️ On the North front, our troops have completely closed the "pocket" south of Seversk. In the Zvanovka area, there are ongoing combat operations, and reports of a storm of the Svyato-Pokrovskoe settlement (Kirov) by our troops. Our troops have crossed the Bahmutka River.

▪️ Around Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk), the Russian Armed Forces are engaged in battles in the areas of Grishino, Rodinskoe, and Sofievka: our troops are advancing, while battles with the remaining units of the AFU are ongoing in Mirnograd (Dimitrov).

▪️ The 'Vostok' volunteer battalion is engaged in fierce battles in Gulyaypole. There and in the settlements of Gerasimovka and Ternovatoe, the AFU launched 9 unsuccessful attacks, losing up to two platoons of manpower and 6 armored vehicles. The simultaneous pressure of our troops on the enemy's defense in several areas is stretching his reserves and preventing them from stopping our advance.

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front, the AFU maintains a presence in the central part of Stepnogorsk, and our drones' heavy weapons attacks are constantly hitting them. The enemy is trying to send reinforcements in conditions of limited visibility. In Primorsk, too, combat operations are ongoing. East of Stepnogorsk, paratroopers broke through the enemy's defenses and advanced to Lukyanovka, and there are fierce bloody battles and drone attacks by the enemy. The AFU fired on Kamyanka-Dneprovskaya, killing a civilian, and three workers of "Khersonenergo" were injured. In Nova Kakhovka, a 72-year-old woman was killed, and a 67-year-old man was injured. Many settlements on our side are under fire. The Russian Armed Forces are responding with strikes across the Dnieper at the enemy's positions.

▪️ In the Kherson region, AFU drones attacked Veliki Kopani, an energy worker was killed, and three more employees of "Khersonenergo" were injured. In Nova Kakhovka, a 72-year-old woman was killed, and a 67-year-old man was injured. In Dnepryany, two civilians were injured, and in Golaya Pristina, a shelling damaged an administrative building: three men were injured. Many populated areas on our side are under fire. The Russian Armed Forces are responding with strikes across the Dnieper on the enemy's positions.

