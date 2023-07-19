Ninja Kids Dojo - promo July 19, 2023

With so much evil & gaslighting deception going on, the best therapy is to smile, laugh and challenge adversities. Ninja Kids Dojo logo by @Lainey4freedom
Music I Use: http://Bensound.com/royalty-free-music
License code: VW5OBA4VEOTLYRJA
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.