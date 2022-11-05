EXPLOSIVE NEW DETAILS COME OUT ON THE PAUL PELOSI HAMMER ATTACK...!

Fox News host Tucker Carlson reacts to NBC News mysteriously retracting its report on the Paul Pelosi attack and weighs in on lies liberals and Democrats tell as the midterms approach on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act in 1976; Allowance is made for “Fair Use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.

All rights and credit go directly to its rightful owners. (Fox News) No copyright infringement intended.