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This Is What The Pfizer Covid19 Vaccine Has Done To Mom
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80171 views • January 14, 2021
https://www.facebook.com/brant.griner.7
"This is what the Pfizer covid19 vaccine has done to my Mom. Everyone please pray for her. She was admitted to the hospital. And be cautious about taking the vaccine. I'm sure it is good for some people but you need to think about is this vaccine worth taking? It's not for me. Please share this post we need help finding answers
Update 1-12-21
Mom Is getting even worse today and still don't have any answers from doctors as to how to fix this. Please pray for her I can't stand to see my mom this way it makes me want to cry knowing I can't do anything to help her. Please don't take the covid19 vaccine. I'm adding a 3rd video that she just sent me."
"This is what the Pfizer covid19 vaccine has done to my Mom. Everyone please pray for her. She was admitted to the hospital. And be cautious about taking the vaccine. I'm sure it is good for some people but you need to think about is this vaccine worth taking? It's not for me. Please share this post we need help finding answers
Update 1-12-21
Mom Is getting even worse today and still don't have any answers from doctors as to how to fix this. Please pray for her I can't stand to see my mom this way it makes me want to cry knowing I can't do anything to help her. Please don't take the covid19 vaccine. I'm adding a 3rd video that she just sent me."
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