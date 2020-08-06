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The HCQ scandal
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125 views • August 06, 2020
Del Bigtree, June 18, 2020
#Hydroxychloroquine studies conducted by Oxford and the WHO produced an astounding mortality rate 34 times that of other recent studies. As a result the FDA revoked emergency use of the drug in the U.S. Now, data shows potentially lethal doses of HCQ were used on trial participants. Dr. Jim Meehan details this developing scandal.
The Highwire
https://thehighwire.com/
#Hydroxychloroquine studies conducted by Oxford and the WHO produced an astounding mortality rate 34 times that of other recent studies. As a result the FDA revoked emergency use of the drug in the U.S. Now, data shows potentially lethal doses of HCQ were used on trial participants. Dr. Jim Meehan details this developing scandal.
The Highwire
https://thehighwire.com/
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