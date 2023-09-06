Marburg In Covid Vaccines To Be Triggered By 5G-October Surprise

There are items you can add to your kit to protect you from a hemorrhagic fever outbreak just in case. Ann Vandersteel tweet about marburg in covid shots: https://itaintholywater.blogspot.com/2023/09/rumor-has-it.html Video about dealing with drone surveillance: https://thetacticalhermit.com/index.php/2021/09/29/how-to-hide-from-drones-lessons-learned-in-modern-war/ Mayorkis has turned Border Patrol into a welcoming committee: https://www.worldtribune.com/report-biden-mayorkas-transitioned-border-patrol-to-welcoming-committee/ Fact checkers are liars: http://reccerifleman.blogspot.com/2023/09/fact-checkers-are-liars.html
