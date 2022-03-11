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Ducking Out of DuckDuckGo PERMANENTLY- Sell Outs
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
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213 views • March 11, 2022
I don't know how much money DuckDuckGo got paid, but they have forsaken pure search results, and have started to down rank what they deem to be Russian misinformation, using whatever fat checkers they want. They have destroyed the one advantage that they had over google.
That's why I have elected never to use them again. Go woke, go broke.

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send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!

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googleduckduckgobingsearch enginesbrowsersget woke go brokefact checkersbrave browserrussian misinformationsearch engine puritydropping duckduckgobrowser wars
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