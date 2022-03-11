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Ducking Out of DuckDuckGo PERMANENTLY- Sell Outs
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213 views • March 11, 2022
I don't know how much money DuckDuckGo got paid, but they have forsaken pure search results, and have started to down rank what they deem to be Russian misinformation, using whatever fat checkers they want. They have destroyed the one advantage that they had over google.
That's why I have elected never to use them again. Go woke, go broke.
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That's why I have elected never to use them again. Go woke, go broke.
MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.
Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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