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The Shocking Truth About Health Passports
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310 views • January 27, 2021
Click on the following link to see Dr Coleman's video on PCR testing (more shocks) at brandnewtube.com https://brandnewtube.com/watch/the-pcr-test-is-useless-for-covid-19-but-useful-for-crooked-governments_H39cdYx6Iml3viB.html
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, explains exactly what health passports are likely to contain and who will be making them (you'll be horrified).
For more unbiased information about other important matters, please visit https://www.vernoncoleman.com
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, explains exactly what health passports are likely to contain and who will be making them (you'll be horrified).
For more unbiased information about other important matters, please visit https://www.vernoncoleman.com
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