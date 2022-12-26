Petition 2489 - Luxembourg

FEM puppet emmanusatan macrignol prevents French people from watching this interview on Rumble in France.
Merci à Monsieur Amar Goudjil,
Auteur de la Pétition 2489
Président du Conseil Luxembourgeois de Réflexion Politique pour une Démocratie Directe et Participative pour sa participation à cette interview.
Site internet du Conseil : www.clrpddp.com
Adresse mail : [email protected]
Rédaction, interview, prise de son, enregistrement et montage:
Madame Mireille Fürst pour le studio Mim's VLog ©
Telegram: t.me/mimfreiheit
Facebook: facebook.com/mimsfreiheit
Rumble: rumble.com/user/MimFreiheit
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.