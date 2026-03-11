Mid-Week Garden Tasks: Nets Arrived, Replanting Runner Beans, Early Spring Garden Preps

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Wednesday, March 11th. It suddenly got cold this week, this morning it’s only 2-degrees Celsius (36 F). I guess winter isn’t ready to make way for spring just yet. There’s a lot going on this week: The nets I ordered have arrived…I replanted my Shinsu runner beans… the new starts are looking so good I moved some from the grow tents to join the pineapples…I cleaned some garden tools… cleaned up the garden…and re-arranged some grow lights. It’s been a busy week, and it’s only Wednesday!
A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll
TKG Chapters:
00:00Opening
00:45Garden Net Tents Arrived!
01:58Re-Planting Shinsu Runner Beans
03:36Checking on Seedlings
08:00Re-positioning Plants in Grow Room
10:45Cleaning Garden Tools
13:39Garden Clean-up
20:15Re-positioning Grow Lights
24:18Scenes of Kamakura’s Parks
24:42Mt. Fuji 富士山