Mid-Week Garden Tasks: Nets Arrived, Replanting Runner Beans, Early Spring Garden Preps
The Kamakura Gardener
The Kamakura Gardener
15 views • Yesterday

Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Wednesday, March 11th. It suddenly got cold this week, this morning it’s only 2-degrees Celsius (36 F). I guess winter isn’t ready to make way for spring just yet. There’s a lot going on this week: The nets I ordered have arrived…I replanted my Shinsu runner beans… the new starts are looking so good I moved some from the grow tents to join the pineapples…I cleaned some garden tools… cleaned up the garden…and re-arranged some grow lights. It’s been a busy week, and it’s only Wednesday! 


A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll  

Keywords
container gardeningvegetable gardeningraised bed gardeningsmall plot gardeninggardening in japanboston terriergardening from age 60gardening for seniorsgardening at age 60the kamakura gardener
Chapters

TKG Chapters:

00:00Opening

00:45Garden Net Tents Arrived!

01:58Re-Planting Shinsu Runner Beans

03:36Checking on Seedlings

08:00Re-positioning Plants in Grow Room

10:45Cleaning Garden Tools

13:39Garden Clean-up

20:15Re-positioning Grow Lights

24:18Scenes of Kamakura’s Parks

24:42Mt. Fuji 富士山

