Mid-Week Garden Tasks: Nets Arrived, Replanting Runner Beans, Early Spring Garden Preps

Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Wednesday, March 11th. It suddenly got cold this week, this morning it’s only 2-degrees Celsius (36 F). I guess winter isn’t ready to make way for spring just yet. There’s a lot going on this week: The nets I ordered have arrived…I replanted my Shinsu runner beans… the new starts are looking so good I moved some from the grow tents to join the pineapples…I cleaned some garden tools… cleaned up the garden…and re-arranged some grow lights. It’s been a busy week, and it’s only Wednesday!





A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll