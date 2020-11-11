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The David Knight Show (11November20 Full Show)
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49 views • November 11, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics By Timecode:
— 00:04:30 240 Days of lockdown and a Pfizer Pfalse glimmer of hopium being sold by govt and media around the world
— 00:08:34 Biden’s health guy, Osterholm, has predictions of “COVID Hell” and the “darkest of the pandemic” coming this winter. He should know. He was part of the original Dark Winter plandemic
— 00:19:22 Davos CEO monologues about controlling coming “anger” of populations. Here’s the end game — transhumanism
— 00:38:23 Trucker strike will begin about a week BEFORE Nov 29
— 01:03:42 Tony Arterburn, Arterburn.news, joins to talk about Veterans Day, those who serve even faithfully though they’ve been used as guinea pigs
— 01:27:22 Electric car “demand” is soaring in UK as no one is buying internal combustion engines. But it was manufactured in the same way that “demand” for vaccines will be “command”
— 01:45:09 Election is far from over. Even FOX is trying to walk it back a bit. But the fraud continues. Washington Post puts out a false story about postal whistleblower recanting his testimony
— 01:54:38 Brennan desperately issues public call for Pence to remove Trump
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parler and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics By Timecode:
— 00:04:30 240 Days of lockdown and a Pfizer Pfalse glimmer of hopium being sold by govt and media around the world
— 00:08:34 Biden’s health guy, Osterholm, has predictions of “COVID Hell” and the “darkest of the pandemic” coming this winter. He should know. He was part of the original Dark Winter plandemic
— 00:19:22 Davos CEO monologues about controlling coming “anger” of populations. Here’s the end game — transhumanism
— 00:38:23 Trucker strike will begin about a week BEFORE Nov 29
— 01:03:42 Tony Arterburn, Arterburn.news, joins to talk about Veterans Day, those who serve even faithfully though they’ve been used as guinea pigs
— 01:27:22 Electric car “demand” is soaring in UK as no one is buying internal combustion engines. But it was manufactured in the same way that “demand” for vaccines will be “command”
— 01:45:09 Election is far from over. Even FOX is trying to walk it back a bit. But the fraud continues. Washington Post puts out a false story about postal whistleblower recanting his testimony
— 01:54:38 Brennan desperately issues public call for Pence to remove Trump
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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