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https://gnews.org/articles/497935
Summary：10/27/2022 Natalie Winters: Zuckerberg and Gates team up to fund researchers to find novel viruses for the next pandemic. The people who are supposedly preventing pandemics are actually the ones who are going out and finding the pathogens that are causing them. So just be very, very careful.