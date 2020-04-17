© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MASSIVE TWITTER PURGE OF INDEPENDENT NEWS OUTLETS ON APRIL 16 2020!!
Follow
4
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
92 views • April 17, 2020
As more news is coming out as 10 other twitter profiles has also been censored during this COVID19 virus outbreak!! Most are Independent News Outlets who are bound by the government owned news outlets!! There is a Massive Purge happening on Twitter!!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.