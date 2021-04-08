Healing Wholetones

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Watch the full length trailer here: https://go.thetruthaboutcancer.com/final-chapter/ttac
Did you know that music can actually promote healing in your body? In this clip, Michael Tyrrell shares his story about a patient who beat pancreatic cancer with help from healing tones. Be sure to watch the entire episode to learn how music is an essential part of your cancer-fighting tool kit.