Iraqi Group Hits Back Hard At USA: '3 American Bases' Attacked Hours After Strikes On Iran's Proxies

An Iran-linked Iraq resistance militant group carried out a retaliatory strike after US forces hit militants in Iraq and Syria. The resistance, in a statement, said it had conducted missile and drone strikes at Ain al-Assad airbase in western Iraq, al-Tanf military base in southeastern Syria, and a base in al-Khadra village in Syria
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.