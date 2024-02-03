Create New Account
Iraqi Group Hits Back Hard At USA: '3 American Bases' Attacked Hours After Strikes On Iran's Proxies
An Iran-linked Iraq resistance militant group carried out a retaliatory strike after US forces hit militants in Iraq and Syria. The resistance, in a statement, said it had conducted missile and drone strikes at Ain al-Assad airbase in western Iraq, al-Tanf military base in southeastern Syria, and a base in al-Khadra village in Syria

