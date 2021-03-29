2,050 DEAD 44,606 "ADVERSE EVENTS"! HEALTH IMPACT BACK AND A JAMAICAN OLYMPIC STAR SAYS NO JAB!

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Waking the Future
This weeks numbers are looking dismal as expected. The narrative still spewing safe and effective meanwhile the cdc own numbers tell a different story! Health Impact is back it seems it was a supposed copyright issue. In Jamaica an olympic runner is saying he will stay home for the games if he is required to get the jab!
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Links to articles in the episode:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HEpBeuAz9n9P/
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data?start=40
https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/vindictive-pro-vaccine-nurse-convinces-amazon-to-take-down-the-entire-health-impact-news-network-for-over-9-hours/
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/03/07/yohan-blake-four-time-olympic-medalist-says-hed-rather-not-compete-than-get-vaccine/
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