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2002 British Open - Tiger Woods Shoots 81
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22 views • June 03, 2022
Hyno Designs Production: Tiger Woods Shoots 81
This was one of the 1st Hyno Designs videos using 2 DVD players to cut and mix and a CD player for the audio. Years later revised the video using video editing software and a better VCR to get a better quality picture.
This was one of the 1st Hyno Designs videos using 2 DVD players to cut and mix and a CD player for the audio. Years later revised the video using video editing software and a better VCR to get a better quality picture.
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