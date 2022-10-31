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Just what really is the significance of The Stone of Destiny, The Lia Fail, The Coronation Stone, Jacob's Pillar, The Stone of Scone? The Common Law Courts explain the relationship between The Stone and the British Monarchy.
Its Divine and Biblical Significance is further explained by JAH:
The TRUTH about the British Monarchy; the "Golden Jubilee" (50 year reign) of the queen who never was – JAHTruth.net/britmon
The Heraldic Symbolism of the Unicorn on the British Coat-of-Arms – JAHTruth.net/britca
The Lia Fail - Bethel Stone – The British Coronation Stone – JAHTruth.net/stone
Download THE CHALLENGE to the “Crown’s Jurisdiction and Sovereignty” at JforJustice.net/challenge
This video is featured on Gibraltar Messenger: The Divine Significance of The Stone of Destiny – https://gibraltar-messenger.net/letters/divine-significance-of-the-stone-of-destiny/
Read also: Profane Wicked Charles - your day is come – Gibraltar-Messenger.net/letters/profane-wicked-prince-charles-your-day-is-come/
Related video: Prince Charles Is Not King - https://www.brighteon.com/136fda6c-16e7-4d74-aa9a-118b38bae677
Mirrored https://www.brighteon.com/e7788edf-377d-41ec-9269-1875a0942e99
Gibraltar Messenger