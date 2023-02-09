Create New Account
VIGILANCE ELITE | Canadian Special Forces Sniper: 10-second flight time straight to a dirt nap.
Canadian Special Forces Sniper Explains How Long It Takes To Kill Bad Guy From 2.2 Miles Away   | Shawn Ryan Clips

28,989 views Feb 8, 2023 #SPECIALFORCES #SNIPERA 10-second flight time straight to a dirt nap. That far away, with a suppressed shot, the enemy will not be able to identify where it's coming from. Just imagine: 10 seconds a bullet is in the air until it makes an impact.

Dallas talks about a tool they used called the prism that allowed them to aim the rifle in the air but also gave them a clear sight of what they would be hitting. So instead of looking into the air, they could stay focused on their target.


