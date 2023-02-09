VIGILANCE ELITE | Canadian Special Forces Sniper: 10-second flight time straight to a dirt nap.

Canadian Special Forces Sniper Explains How Long It Takes To Kill Bad Guy From 2.2 Miles Away | Shawn Ryan Clips

28,989 views Feb 8, 2023 #SPECIALFORCES #SNIPERA 10-second flight time straight to a dirt nap. That far away, with a suppressed shot, the enemy will not be able to identify where it's coming from. Just imagine: 10 seconds a bullet is in the air until it makes an impact.

Dallas talks about a tool they used called the prism that allowed them to aim the rifle in the air but also gave them a clear sight of what they would be hitting. So instead of looking into the air, they could stay focused on their target.





Support the Shawn Ryan Show for $5 and get the chance to be featured on our show. You will have the opportunity to ask upcoming guests questions, and occasionally Shawn will select one of your questions to be asked during the show. Additionally, you will get behind the scenes footage from the Shawn Ryan Show.

Sign up here: https://www.patreon.com/VigilanceElite



Please leave us a review on Apple/Spotify Podcasts:

Apple - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...



Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/5eodRZd...



#SPECIALFORCES #SNIPER

Vigilance Elite/Shawn Ryan Links:

Website - https://www.vigilanceelite.com



Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/VigilanceElite















