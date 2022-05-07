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Biden is Destroying America Intentionally! Foreign Policy, Military, Energy, Borders, Economy!
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192 views • May 07, 2022
1. Harley Schlanger interest rates. https://youtu.be/1-R13xUu4DQ
2. Fortune: Worker productivity report: Down 7.5% https://fortune.com/2022/05/05/worker-productivity-largest-decline-1947-expert-opinion/amp/
3. CNBC: Worker output fell 7.5% in the first quarter, the biggest decline since 1947 https://www.cnbc.com/2022/05/05/labor-productivity-fell-7point5percent-in-the-first-quarter-the-fastest-rate-since-1947.html
4. Saudi Oil to Europe: https://youtu.be/alhjKRmFAcU
5. US to sell F-16 to Turkey https://youtu.be/ao7bVVR1HG4
6. India and Ukraine: https://youtu.be/rpvJ8GvTU3M
7. Propaganda exposed: https://go2.propaganda-exposed.com/docuseries/episode-2/
8. The 5 Docs from 4/29: https://rumble.com/v12zti4-critically-thinking-with-dr.-t-and-dr.-p-episode-92-5-docs-apr-28-2022.html
9. West Palm Beach conference May 24th https://truthaboutbigpharma.wordpress.com
Reposted links! Sorry about that!
1. Benjamin Freeman 1961 speech: https://www.bitchute.com/video/2erHzxd20JrI/
2. Imam discussing Khazars: https://www.bitchute.com/video/MkW6TNzZRuCw/
3. Mitch McConnell’s Chinese shipping interests exposed! https://rumble.com/v137fii-life-liberty-and-levin-5122-fox-news-may-1-2022.html
You can support the channel via The PayPal link: http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
2. Fortune: Worker productivity report: Down 7.5% https://fortune.com/2022/05/05/worker-productivity-largest-decline-1947-expert-opinion/amp/
3. CNBC: Worker output fell 7.5% in the first quarter, the biggest decline since 1947 https://www.cnbc.com/2022/05/05/labor-productivity-fell-7point5percent-in-the-first-quarter-the-fastest-rate-since-1947.html
4. Saudi Oil to Europe: https://youtu.be/alhjKRmFAcU
5. US to sell F-16 to Turkey https://youtu.be/ao7bVVR1HG4
6. India and Ukraine: https://youtu.be/rpvJ8GvTU3M
7. Propaganda exposed: https://go2.propaganda-exposed.com/docuseries/episode-2/
8. The 5 Docs from 4/29: https://rumble.com/v12zti4-critically-thinking-with-dr.-t-and-dr.-p-episode-92-5-docs-apr-28-2022.html
9. West Palm Beach conference May 24th https://truthaboutbigpharma.wordpress.com
Reposted links! Sorry about that!
1. Benjamin Freeman 1961 speech: https://www.bitchute.com/video/2erHzxd20JrI/
2. Imam discussing Khazars: https://www.bitchute.com/video/MkW6TNzZRuCw/
3. Mitch McConnell’s Chinese shipping interests exposed! https://rumble.com/v137fii-life-liberty-and-levin-5122-fox-news-may-1-2022.html
You can support the channel via The PayPal link: http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
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