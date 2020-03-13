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360 degree sun proves the earth is flat & globe is impossible!
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94 views • March 13, 2020
360 degree sun from Norway.The suns elevation shows it lowers & rises due to perspective while circling above this created flat realm.
It Proves that the sun travels away from and toward the viewer. It proves that so-called science lies about Nature, Creation, and God!
It Proves that the sun travels away from and toward the viewer. It proves that so-called science lies about Nature, Creation, and God!
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