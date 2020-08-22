Urgent Information About Your Future

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131 views • August 22, 2020
5 ou of 6 videos of Max Igan have been removed from You Tube
Lockdown Won't Ease if Testing Rate Continues to Drop, Premier Warns:
https://www.theage.com.au/national/vi...
Another Eureka Stockade': Chilling Warning 'Blood Will be Spilled' on the Streets as 11,000 Furious Melburnians Vow to Take to the Streets to Protest ANY Stage Four Lockdown Extension: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...
Dubai con la sua guardia del corpo robotica: https://www.facebook.com/1666178989/p...
We Will Mock You: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sk-qq...
Serene Tabaha - Advocate me:
https://b46d3b17-2c96-45ba-9a87-8c2fb...
1946 Referendum Denied Government Power to Medically Test: https://cirnow.com.au/1946-referendum...
Bombshell Evidence that COVID RNA Base Pairs are Identical to Chromosome 8 Human DNA:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5y1Kz...
8p23 Deletion Syndrome
https://www.rarechromo.org/media/info...
We Have a Casedemic, Not an Epidemic: https://www.lewrockwell.com/political...
Scott Morrison Expects a Successful Coronavirus Vaccine Would be Mandatory in Australia
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/austra...
Should You Take the COVID19 Test?:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wUqvZ...
Daniel Andrews Premier of Victoria Contact: https://www.premier.vic.gov.au/contac...
Dr OFFERS $5000 FOR PROOF THAT THE CV19 EXISTS: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_-CLY...
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf: https://mega.nz/file/iK4XBKbA#tzVBkH7...
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa "So long as the people do not care to exercise their freedom, those who wish to tyrannize will do so; for tyrants are active and ardent, and will devote themselves in the name of any number of gods, religious and otherwise, to put shackles upon sleeping men." - Voltaire "A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny"
–-Alexandr Solzhenitsyn
Lockdown Won't Ease if Testing Rate Continues to Drop, Premier Warns:
https://www.theage.com.au/national/vi...
Another Eureka Stockade': Chilling Warning 'Blood Will be Spilled' on the Streets as 11,000 Furious Melburnians Vow to Take to the Streets to Protest ANY Stage Four Lockdown Extension: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...
Dubai con la sua guardia del corpo robotica: https://www.facebook.com/1666178989/p...
We Will Mock You: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sk-qq...
Serene Tabaha - Advocate me:
https://b46d3b17-2c96-45ba-9a87-8c2fb...
1946 Referendum Denied Government Power to Medically Test: https://cirnow.com.au/1946-referendum...
Bombshell Evidence that COVID RNA Base Pairs are Identical to Chromosome 8 Human DNA:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5y1Kz...
8p23 Deletion Syndrome
https://www.rarechromo.org/media/info...
We Have a Casedemic, Not an Epidemic: https://www.lewrockwell.com/political...
Scott Morrison Expects a Successful Coronavirus Vaccine Would be Mandatory in Australia
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/austra...
Should You Take the COVID19 Test?:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wUqvZ...
Daniel Andrews Premier of Victoria Contact: https://www.premier.vic.gov.au/contac...
Dr OFFERS $5000 FOR PROOF THAT THE CV19 EXISTS: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_-CLY...
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf: https://mega.nz/file/iK4XBKbA#tzVBkH7...
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa "So long as the people do not care to exercise their freedom, those who wish to tyrannize will do so; for tyrants are active and ardent, and will devote themselves in the name of any number of gods, religious and otherwise, to put shackles upon sleeping men." - Voltaire "A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny"
–-Alexandr Solzhenitsyn
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