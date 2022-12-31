Pastor Omar Thibeaux Exposes Scamdemic, Covid 'Vaccines' and Bill Gates at Church

After detailing the innumerable trials and tribulations so-called 'black' people have gone through over the last 400 years since the beginning of slavery in 1619, as the true Hebrews and the real Israelites that the Bible speaks of, Pastor Omar Thibeaux then exposes to the congregation the damage that covid 'vaccines' (they're NOT vaccines) have done to people ALL OVER THE WORLD, with absolutely IRREFUTABLE evidence!



Alex Jones talked about a viral outbreak being used as a cover for forced inoculation, martial law and diversion from the economic collapse caused by the Federal Reserve as back in 2009! (And I was watching him then!)



The real reason for this scamdemic was the break down of the repo market in 2019 (this was the END of the world financial system) as the Central Banks imploded the economy through infinite QE, and so A DIVERSION was needed from what the central banks were doing, so they hatched a plan to enable them to print **MASSIVE** amounts of money which they never would have been able to under ordinary economic conditions, CLAIMING it was to 'help the economy recover' from this new 'pandemic' while simultaneously pushing deadly adjuvant-laced vaccines on the public to cull the population.



Governments have been experimenting on unaware civilian populations a very long time. 20,000 secret tests were carried out on the American people between 1910-2000. The Tuskegee Syphilis project killed hundreds of black people and spanned FORTY YEARS until being exposed by whistleblowers in 1972!!! From 1943-2007, the UK tested lethal nerve gas on THEIR OWN TROOPS on land, air and sea! THIS is the track record of the people who want you to take their poison Eugenicist-financed injections!



Any person in a position of leadership in a church or any other organisation who doesn't expose the SCAM of these 'vaccines', 'lockdowns', 'social distancing', and who don't even know what the New World Order is, must be PERMANENTLY ABANDONED and not supported, in favour of a church or institution that tells people the TRUTH! As for me, people like Omar Thibeaux, Pastor Stan Johnson and Pastor Dowell have my support!



#SayNoToTheMainstreamMedia #SayNoToBillandMelindaGates. #SayNoToTheCovid'Vaccine'. #SayNoToVaccinePassports. #SayNoToTheRockefellers. #SayNoToNaziEugenics. #SayNoToAgenda2030. #SayNoToLockdowns. #SayNoToTheGreatReset. #SayNoTo5G.



