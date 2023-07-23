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Oppenheimer: Superman or Super Lucky?
Mathematical Software
Mathematical Software
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81 views • July 23, 2023

Video on how the many failures of post World War II "New Manhattan Projects" such as controlled nuclear fusion and the "War on Cancer" have shown the Manhattan Project is not a reproducible formula for major inventions and breakthroughs. The video further argues that the unusual success of the first full system tests -- the Trinity, Hiroshima, and Nagasaki explosions -- of the atomic bombs suggests that the likely reason for the anomalous spectacular success of the Manhattan Project compared to most other major breakthroughs and inventions (often funded with much less money) was due to an unusual engineering sweet spot in the explosive and other properties of the two new key materials: Uranium 235 and Plutonium 239. The remarkable success of the project reflects unusual luck compared to other breakthroughs rather than the administrative and other skills of J. Robert Oppenheimer, Leslie Groves, Enrico Fermi, or other project leaders.


References:


https://mathblog.com/the-manhattan-project-considered-as-a-fluke/


https://mathblog.com/the-mathematics-of-the-manhattan-project/


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hiroshimanucleartrinitynagasakiatomicoppenheimermanhattan-project
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