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State of the Corrupted, an Address to We the people
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1156 views • July 27, 2019
Exposing the fake United States created by the Couped CONgress aka the Corporate Congress post Act of 1871. Check here for all the details on this con http://usavsus.info/ Please visit InternallyDisplacedPeople.org and 1776Reloaded.org
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