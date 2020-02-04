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Depression and Multiple Sclerosis - How To Handle It - How Do You Overcome Depression?
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16 views • February 04, 2020
How do you handle depression? You talk to others, you find other people who are experiencing the same things.. you can do that at my facebook page and watch my MS video diariess, comment with other readers and discover how much you have in common with other chronic condition sufferers
It's wonderful for me too when I share what's going on in my mind with this condition and there's always someone that is familiar with what I feel is just my thoughts.. always, I love the 'me too!' comments
I try to make daily videos for my video diary and every week or two I will do a special like this one, please subscribe to my channel, my email list and my facebook page so you never miss a thing about multiple sclerosis that could make your day
This video was produced by Andy Bailey and uses images created by Colleen Butters along with licensed music and effects from http://audioblocks.refr.cc/M8GDZ64
Funny MS Products for the daughter, son, friend, baby or dog in your life to show that you are or you care for someone with a chronic illness and not afraid to laugh about it. Best prices and worldwide delivery available at http://msvideodiary.com
Get a mug, hoodie, t-shirt or even baby-grow with funny designs available at http://msvideodiary.com
click here http://msvideodiary.com
It's wonderful for me too when I share what's going on in my mind with this condition and there's always someone that is familiar with what I feel is just my thoughts.. always, I love the 'me too!' comments
I try to make daily videos for my video diary and every week or two I will do a special like this one, please subscribe to my channel, my email list and my facebook page so you never miss a thing about multiple sclerosis that could make your day
This video was produced by Andy Bailey and uses images created by Colleen Butters along with licensed music and effects from http://audioblocks.refr.cc/M8GDZ64
Funny MS Products for the daughter, son, friend, baby or dog in your life to show that you are or you care for someone with a chronic illness and not afraid to laugh about it. Best prices and worldwide delivery available at http://msvideodiary.com
Get a mug, hoodie, t-shirt or even baby-grow with funny designs available at http://msvideodiary.com
click here http://msvideodiary.com
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