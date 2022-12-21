Warning; Covid Vaccine Permanently Harms Children

This video exposes the Covid vaccine's harmful effects on Children. Dr. Robert Malone, the creator of the original mRNA vaccine, gives the details about the permanent harm that the vaccine does to children..
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.